Analysts Set Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT at $44.67

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.67.
PEGA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.
In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.
Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -2.84%.
Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.
