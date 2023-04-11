Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $41.09

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays cut their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

SM Energy Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 875.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,100,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,478,000 after acquiring an additional 897,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

