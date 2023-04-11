Analysts Set SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target at $41.09

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.09.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays cut their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at SM Energy
In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel purchased 1,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of SM Energy
SM Energy Price Performance
NYSE:SM opened at $29.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.
SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.
SM Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.70%.
About SM Energy
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.