Analysts Set The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target at $103.60

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENSG. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $98.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 34,470 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $3,206,399.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,639,649.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,723 shares of company stock valued at $4,862,841 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.