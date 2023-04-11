Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April 11th (AAU, ACCD, CE, EMN, FSK, GS, LYB, MDRX, MEOH, NFLX)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 11th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Celanese (NYSE:CE)

was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Stephens started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an underweight rating to a neutral rating.

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX). Robert W. Baird issued a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

