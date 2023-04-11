Ankr (ANKR) Market Cap Reaches $338.11 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0350 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $338.11 million and $53.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00023480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028037 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,041.60 or 1.00005559 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03631722 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $92,894,617.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

