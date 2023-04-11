Anyswap 24-Hour Volume Tops $40,207.50 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for approximately $10.44 or 0.00034573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $194.67 million and approximately $40,207.50 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 9.92225918 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $4,387.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

