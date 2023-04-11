ApeCoin (APE) Price Reaches $4.35 on Top Exchanges

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $4.35 or 0.00014422 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $94.66 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
ApeCoin Token Profile
ApeCoin’s genesis date was March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,593,750 tokens. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ApeCoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ApeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
