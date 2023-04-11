Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APLS shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $33.32 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 204.77% and a negative net margin of 864.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karen Lewis sold 2,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $152,418.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,945,030.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,811,639.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,484 shares of company stock worth $4,450,102 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,840,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,461,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,582,000 after purchasing an additional 40,107 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 75,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

