Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,903 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.7% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.6% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $826,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 19.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,705. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $98.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $125.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

