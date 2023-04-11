Ardor Market Cap Achieves $96.77 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 11th. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000321 BTC on major exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $96.77 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00060312 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00037349 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017364 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

