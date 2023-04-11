Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Down 2.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 319,706 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,064,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Spain, Ireland, and Other Countries.

