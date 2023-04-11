Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 515,485 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 476,002 shares.The stock last traded at $77.87 and had previously closed at $73.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASND. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $163.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.82.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.34 and a 200-day moving average of $112.98.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by ($1.28). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 114.11% and a negative net margin of 1,149.60%. The company had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,024.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,754,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,302 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,417,000 after buying an additional 796,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,665,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,552,000 after buying an additional 594,855 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 384,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,672,000 after buying an additional 419,200 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,184,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 349,157 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

