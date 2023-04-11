AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 0.9% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.81. The stock had a trading volume of 9,469,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,871,406. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.45. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

