Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:AUPH) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$16.41 and last traded at C$16.76. 4,611,683 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,906% from the average session volume of 229,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.93.

Insider Transactions at Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director George M. Milne bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$178,284.00.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

