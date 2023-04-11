Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.6% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after buying an additional 472,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,038,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,391,000 after buying an additional 309,039 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,192,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,539,000 after purchasing an additional 101,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,022,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,590,000 after purchasing an additional 93,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.36.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.18. 454,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.