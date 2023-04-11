Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $18.38 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.99 billion and approximately $174.41 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $18.38 or 0.00060768 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00037485 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000218 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017139 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001190 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,218,022 coins and its circulating supply is 326,155,302 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.