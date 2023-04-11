Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Acquires $71,430.12 in Stock

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 31,329 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,430.12. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,242,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,356. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avalo Therapeutics Stock Up 30.3 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. 183,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,127. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 327,241 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 124,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

(Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.