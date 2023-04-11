Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVEM traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $53.35. 56,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.91. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $59.23.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.