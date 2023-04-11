Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $150,440.40 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Avid Bioservices Trading Up 1.2 %
Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on CDMO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Avid Bioservices Company Profile
Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.
Featured Articles
