Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $150,440.40 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $150,440.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avid Bioservices Trading Up 1.2 %

Avid Bioservices stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.81. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $20.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CDMO. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,654,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,597,000 after acquiring an additional 141,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,691,000 after buying an additional 677,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,218,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,667,000 after acquiring an additional 275,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,607,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,560 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 3,302,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,482,000 after acquiring an additional 618,000 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

