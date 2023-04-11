Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $976.54 million and $50.49 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.42 or 0.00028037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,949,113 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,949,113.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.68822103 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 305 active market(s) with $43,254,336.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

