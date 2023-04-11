B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RILYG opened at $17.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.00% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
