B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:RILYK)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Performance

RILYK stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04.

