B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.
B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 13,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.
