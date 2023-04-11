B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4297 per share on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of RILYP stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $19.58. 13,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $20.29. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

About B. Riley Financial

(Get Rating)

See Also

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.