Balancer Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.37 Million (BAL)

Balancer (BAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Balancer token can now be bought for approximately $7.04 or 0.00023249 BTC on major exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $343.71 million and $8.37 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Balancer has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Balancer

Balancer was first traded on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,454,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,827,839 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

