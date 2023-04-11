Bank of Hawaii Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,069,464. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

