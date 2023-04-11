Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,885 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 55.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,173 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.60. The company had a trading volume of 521,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,997. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.94. The stock has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

