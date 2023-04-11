Bank of Hawaii Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total value of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,953 shares of company stock worth $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Bank of America raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. 597,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,563. The stock has a market cap of $113.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.82. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.