Bank of Hawaii Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 158.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 32,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 20,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 84.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 74,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock worth $2,532,691 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,756,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $65.17.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

