Bank of Hawaii Purchases 47 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bank of Hawaii lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,041,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE:GD traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,762. The firm has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.97 and a 200-day moving average of $236.62. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $207.42 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

