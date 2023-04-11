Bank of Hawaii Sells 143 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 308,379 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.38. 106,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.47. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

