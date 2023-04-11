Bank of Hawaii Sells 2,414 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,780 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $187.22. 23,852,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,816,328. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.38 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.01. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

