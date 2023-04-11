Bank of Hawaii Sells 5,982 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,982 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 217.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Insider Activity

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $82.96. 237,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,015,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.