BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

BKU stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.29). BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. Analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,828,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,967,000 after purchasing an additional 306,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BankUnited by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,684,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,898,000 after buying an additional 252,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,754,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,519,000 after buying an additional 227,951 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,808,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,377,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

