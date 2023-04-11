Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.77) price target on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.48).
GSK Price Performance
Shares of GSK traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,517 ($18.79). The stock had a trading volume of 15,056,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,050. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,444.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,415.98.
Insider Activity at GSK
GSK Company Profile
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
- Weight Watchers Reshapes Itself with a Game-Changer Acquisition
- Nano Dimension Prints Growth: Enters Hypergrowth Phase
- Two Tiny Mining Stocks Worth Considering for the Next Gold Rush
- CF Is Set To Harvest The Bull Run In Agricultural Stocks
- Oracle Dips But The Trend Is Strong
Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.