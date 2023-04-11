Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,450 ($17.96) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($24.77) price target on GSK in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.05) price objective on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($18.70) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,573.33 ($19.48).

Shares of GSK traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,517 ($18.79). The stock had a trading volume of 15,056,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,320,050. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,280.50 ($28.24). The stock has a market capitalization of £62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1,391.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,444.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,415.98.

In other GSK news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, for a total transaction of £29,379 ($36,382.66). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 28,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,487 ($18.41), for a total value of £424,925.12 ($526,223.06). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds acquired 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,399 ($17.33) per share, with a total value of £29,379 ($36,382.66). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,962,765 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

