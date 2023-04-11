Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Receives $49.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.26.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Raymond James lowered Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at Bath & Body Works

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 5.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,264,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after purchasing an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,210,000 after buying an additional 1,369,235 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,039,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,823,000 after buying an additional 76,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

