Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up approximately 3.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.44.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

