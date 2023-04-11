Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $31.51 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000560 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $31.51 million and $107,204.75 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00144526 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00070262 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00037979 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00038118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003299 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.