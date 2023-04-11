BitTorrent-New (BTT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.53 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $593.70 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009277 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000219 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003690 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004476 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003701 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001120 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $11,294,049.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

