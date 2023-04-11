Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.
In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.
