Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

