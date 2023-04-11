Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BIGZ opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 272.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

