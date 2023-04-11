BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:BKN)

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Stock Performance

BKN opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.02.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

