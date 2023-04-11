BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 358 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £105.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.92. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 457 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

