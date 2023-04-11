BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (BRLA) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of BRLA opened at GBX 358 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £105.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1,045.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 362.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 374.92. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($4.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 457 ($5.66). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Cinemark Trading Up 6% As Analysts Maintain Outperform Rating
- Analyst Sentiment May be the Boost Altria Stock Needs
- Does Stellantis Offer Value to Investors After EV Pickup Launch?
- ‘Lil’ NaaS Technology: The Low-Priced Nasdaq Newbie on a Big Run
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.