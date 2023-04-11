BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (MYD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on May 1st

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 503,412 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 289.5% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 285,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 212,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 100,602 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 103,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 68,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,085,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

