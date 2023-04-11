Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Cohen Investment Advisors LLC

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for 1.6% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $282,571,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Blackstone by 133.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 350 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

Insider Activity

Blackstone Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock worth $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares worth $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,120. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $126.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 153.59%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

