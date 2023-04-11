Blankinship & Foster LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $151.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

