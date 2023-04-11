Blue Apron Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 34,512 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical volume of 13,698 put options.

Blue Apron Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE APRN traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,993,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,485,657. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -2.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Apron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Apron in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 222,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Blue Apron by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 683,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 211,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm is involved in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M.

