bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM lessened its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after buying an additional 5,534,581 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,898,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,635 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 6,335,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after purchasing an additional 424,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,709,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after purchasing an additional 202,698 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLUE. StockNews.com began coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. 538,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,132. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $8.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24.

In other bluebird bio news, Director Nick Leschly sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $33,462.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,162.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,025 shares of company stock valued at $62,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

