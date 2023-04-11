BNB (BNB) Reaches Market Cap of $51.30 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. BNB has a market cap of $51.30 billion and $913.95 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $324.90 or 0.01079376 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 157,886,143 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 157,886,300.53158656. The last known price of BNB is 327.38134023 USD and is up 4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1253 active market(s) with $708,017,274.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

