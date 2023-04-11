BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £319.20 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($395.29).
BP stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 531.90 ($6.59). BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.07). The company has a market capitalization of £94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,319.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 491.07.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.
