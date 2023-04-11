BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Insider Buys £319.20 in Stock

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) insider Bernard Looney bought 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £319.20 ($395.29).

BP Stock Performance

BP stock traded down GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 531.90 ($6.59). BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 359.20 ($4.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 570.57 ($7.07). The company has a market capitalization of £94.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,319.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 527.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 491.07.

Get BP alerts:

BP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About BP

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.69) to GBX 585 ($7.24) in a report on Friday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 590 ($7.31) in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.17) to GBX 605 ($7.49) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.81) to GBX 500 ($6.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 639.86 ($7.92).

(Get Rating)

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.