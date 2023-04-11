Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Gap Down to $34.75

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.75, but opened at $32.71. Braze shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 378,949 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Braze from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Braze from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Braze Stock Down 5.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $30,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,191.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $53,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $157,347 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Braze by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Braze by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

