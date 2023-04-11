BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. BRF shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 445,263 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.
BRF Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BRF
BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.
