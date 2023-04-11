BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Up to $1.24

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.24, but opened at $1.28. BRF shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 445,263 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BRF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.